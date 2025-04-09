Master plans for 52 rivers to be updated with GIS, precision data: Brahmaputra Board

Guwahati, Apr 9: Brahmaputra Board chairman Dr Ranbir Singh on Tuesday said the old master plans prepared for managing 52 rivers in the region will be updated through state-of-the-art technology and high-quality data.

"We had identified 69 rivers and Majuli Island for which master plans are required. Fifty-two master plans were prepared earlier, but we are now updating the old ones. We will bring all our master plans on Geographic information system (GIS) and ensure that they are prepared through stakeholder engagement, participation of state governments and using state-of-the-art technology and high-quality precise data," Dr Singh told The Assam Tribune on the side-lines of an international seminar here.

The Board has also set in motion plans to prepare master plans for 15 more rivers, while the remaining will be done in the next packages.

"The work has been awarded to a consultant two months back. The preparation will take around two years," he said.

The Board has also asked the state government to identify more rivers, in addition to these 69, which require master plans or management. Dr Singh said the Board would like to perform its role more effectively, and as such, it was in the process of revamping the institution.

"We are focusing on ramping up the institution by developing key competencies apart from the core water resource engineering component. We are developing other support competencies in the organisation and addressing human resource issues. It is only through a strong board that we can provide high-quality technical assistance and planning support to the states," he said.

Mentioning that the Brahmaputra was a very important basin, as it has one-third of the total water resources in the country and is the only water surplus basin in India, Dr Singh said a scientific, integrated and coordinated sustainable water resource management system is required to address the flood and erosion problems.