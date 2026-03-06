Massive turnout at BJP's yatra, Himanta inaugurates mandal office in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, March 6: The fifth day of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Jana Aashirwad Yatra witnessed a massive public turnout in Upper Assam, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stating that the response to the campaign has exceeded expectations.

Addressing party workers and supporters on Friday, the Chief Minister remarked that the crowds participating in the yatra were far larger than what the party had initially anticipated.

“More people have gathered in the blessing journey than we imagined,” Sarma said, expressing enthusiasm over the growing public support.

As part of the day’s events, the Chief Minister inaugurated the BJP’s modern six-storey Mandal office in Dibrugarh’s Jeevan Phukan Nagar, marking a significant organisational development for the party in Upper Assam.

The newly built office will function as a divisional headquarters overseeing party activities across eight districts of the region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Cabinet Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP Assam state president Dilip Saikia, Minister Prashanta Phukan, MLAs Vinod Hazarika and Chakradhar Gogoi, along with a large number of party leaders and workers.

Speaking at the event, Sarma highlighted Dibrugarh’s growing importance in Assam’s administrative and political landscape.

The Assam government has been actively working to develop Dibrugarh as the state’s second capital, with several key institutions already established there, including the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and the Assam Legislative Assembly building.

The six-storey building is equipped with multiple facilities aimed at supporting party operations. These include a conference hall, rooms for the state and district leadership, a designated chamber for the party president, a room for the Chief Minister, and a separate media room for journalists.

According to party leaders, the office will serve as the central hub for coordinating organisational activities across eight districts of Upper Assam, helping streamline the BJP’s political outreach and campaign strategies in the region.

Explaining the choice of location, Chief Minister Sarma said that Dibrugarh’s status as the state’s second capital made it a natural choice for a major party office.

“Dibrugarh is our second capital. Instead of constructing just a district office here, we have built a Mandal office. Today we are dedicating this office to our party workers,” he said.

The development comes at a crucial time as the BJP intensifies preparations for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with the Jan Ashirwad Yatra serving as a key outreach campaign to connect with voters across the state.

With the yatra now completing its fifth day, the party leadership has projected confidence that the growing crowds and enthusiastic participation reflect strong grassroots support ahead of the electoral battle.