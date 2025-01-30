Tax department raids in Jorhat and Mariani, files and goods seized

Jorhat, Jan 30: The tax department carried out extensive raids in Jorhat and Mariani, targeting coal traders and several business establishments. The sudden inspections, which took place throughout the day, resulted in the seizure of crucial documents and goods, creating a stir among the business community in the district.

The operation began with a raid at the residence of coal trader Tegbahadur Chettri, who is also involved in iron scrap and sand businesses.

Chettri, a controversial figure in the coal trade, was allegedly part of a massive financial network worth crores, which reportedly evaded taxes.

Acting on this information, tax officials raided both his residence and business premises to scrutinise financial records and transactions.

Following this, the tax department expanded its crackdown, conducting raids at several major business establishments, including Morioni Ravi Steel, Jain Hardware, Lakhimi Hardware, and another undisclosed stockyard.

Officials thoroughly checked the financial records and business operations, reportedly uncovering discrepancies.

The raid at Morioni Ravi Steel lasted over an hour, during which multiple files were seized for further investigation.

Additionally, authorities raided the brick business of Gyan Bahadur Gurang, another businessman linked to the coal trade.

During the operation, officials confiscated one lakh bricks from Nagaon, which were allegedly stocked in violation of regulations.

Throughout the day, tax officials conducted multiple raids across Jorhat, leading to the sealing of various goods and documents.