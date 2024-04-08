Massive storm wreaks havoc in Assam's Margherita

Margherita, Apr 8: A massive storm wreaked havoc in Assam’s Margherita on Sunday.

According to information received, the powerful wind caused extensive damage in Ledo, where 11kV power poles have been uprooted.

The intensity of the wind was so strong that it caused trees along the nearby roads to be uprooted, leading to traffic disruptions.

Due to the severity of the damage caused, authorities had to shut down the national highway.