Massive preparations underway in Jorhat for 94th Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha Convention

Jorhat, Jan 29: The 94th annual convention of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, one of the largest religious events in the Northeast, is set to take place from February 6 to 9 at the Vaishnava Pandit Sonaram Chutiya Ground, in Jorhat Mahabandha Eraltali.

The event, which is expected to draw massive visitors from Assam and beyond, will be held on a sprawling 1200-bigha land area, meticulously prepared for the grand occasion.

With just days left, the construction of the main pandal, along with the arrangement of camps, kitchens, and sanitation facilities, is nearly complete. Organisers are working tirelessly to ensure a smooth experience for all attendees.

The venue is alive with the sounds of Krishna vandana and the enthusiastic participation of volunteers and devotees.

According to Parmananda Bora, Secretary of the Publicity Committee, “A total of 200 camps have been set up to accommodate bhakat Vaishnavas arriving from across the state and beyond. The scale of the arrangements is immense, with 300 cooks and 200 helpers working in 200 chaukas (community kitchens) around the clock to provide meals to the devotees. The convention site will also feature 10,000 sanitation units to meet the needs of attendees. Preparations for the annual session are 80-90% complete.”

One of the key highlights of the convention is the deployment of 10,000 Seva Bahini (volunteers) from the Sankardeva Sangha, who will oversee security, coordination, and assist devotees. Given the sheer scale of the gathering, government departments have stepped in to provide full support in terms of sanitation, electricity, and drinking water.

“The volunteers and bhakats are working tirelessly to ensure all arrangements are in place for the grand convention. APDCL has also provided adequate electricity and transformer facilities at the venue,” Bora added.

The budget for the 94th annual session is set at Rs 3.5 crore, underscoring the event's scale and grandeur. Open to people from all castes and creeds, the convention will feature spiritual discourses, religious congregations, and cultural performances, fostering an atmosphere of devotion and unity.

As lakhs of devotees prepare to converge at the Jorhat Mahabandha Eraltali Vaishnava Pandit Sonaram Chutiya Samanvay Kshetra, the convention promises to be a landmark event, reinforcing the ideals of Srimanta Sankardeva’s Bhakti movement and promoting community, faith, and devotion.