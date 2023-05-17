Massive inferno guts 13 shops in Assam’s Titabor

Guwahati, May 17: In a disastrous incident, a massive inferno gutted down 13 business establishments at a market place in Titabor area under Jorhat district of Assam on Tuesday night.

The shops which were engulfed by the fire included cloth shops, hotels among other which were reportedly reduced to ashes.

Items worth over lakhs of Rupees were destroyed in the fire which took place at Bandor Solia area at around 10 in the night.

However, no casualties have been reported so far. Meanwhile, the reason behind the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.