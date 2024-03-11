Massive fire leaves five injured in Bongaigaon; properties worth lakhs gutted

Bongaigaon, Mar 11: A massive fire broke out in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Sunday night, and at least five people sustained injuries.

The incident unfolded at Abhayapuri, where around three houses of Abdul Karim, Subur Ali and Abdul Rahim were gutted in the fire.

Following a short circuit, a gas cylinder blast occurred, after which it spread in the vicinity, creating panic in the area.

According to the locals, properties worth around Rs. 15 lakh belonging to the three families were destroyed during the incident.

Upon receiving information, the fire brigade reached the scene and managed to control the blaze.