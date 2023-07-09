85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Massive fire guts down 5 shops in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Massive fire guts down 5 shops in Assam
X

Representational image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, July 9: In a tragic incident, a massive fire gutted down at least five shops in Rupohihat area of Nagaon district in Assam on the wee hours of Sunday.

Reportedly, the inferno is suspected to have originated from an electrical transformer malfunction.

Meanwhile, fire tenders reached the spot and dosed the burning inferno after battling for some time.

Despite the efforts, the shops were reduced to ashes and properties worth around Rs 20 lakh were destroyed.

Local authorities and emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, working diligently to control the fire and prevent further damage.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Massive fire guts down 5 shops in Assam

Guwahati, July 9: In a tragic incident, a massive fire gutted down at least five shops in Rupohihat area of Nagaon district in Assam on the wee hours of Sunday.

Reportedly, the inferno is suspected to have originated from an electrical transformer malfunction.

Meanwhile, fire tenders reached the spot and dosed the burning inferno after battling for some time.

Despite the efforts, the shops were reduced to ashes and properties worth around Rs 20 lakh were destroyed.

Local authorities and emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, working diligently to control the fire and prevent further damage.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X