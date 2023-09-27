Massive fire engulfs 2 homes in Assam after cylinder blast

Guwahati, Sept 27: Two residences were engulfed in flames following a substantial fire ignited by a cylinder explosion within a neighbourhood in Assam's Jorhat district.

The incident unfolded in Kamlabari Village, situated in the Na Ali area.

The two affected houses were both owned by Debashish Rajkhowa.

The cylinder detonated during a religious puja ceremony conducted within one of the homes. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Nevertheless, the conflagration consumed both houses entirely, resulting in their destruction.