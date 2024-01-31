Massive fire engulfs 18-wheeler truck in Assam's Barpeta Road

Barpeta, Jan 31: In a terrifying incident, an 18-wheeler truck, laden with construction materials, caught fire on National Highway 27 at DohMile-Hatapara at Barpeta Road.

The blaze engulfed the vehicle's cabin, following which eyewitnesses alerted the Shimlaguri police.

Upon receiving information, the police team, along with the fire brigade, reached the scene and successfully doused the fire.

Meanwhile, the driver and the handyman of the vehicle fled from the scene soon after the incident occurred.

Furthermore, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.



Following the incident, the police initiated an investigation to locate the driver and ascertain the cause of the fire.

