Massive fire destroys shop in Barpeta Road; no casualties, Rs 2 Cr losses

Barpeta, August 13: A massive fire engulfed an electronics shop in Barpeta Road, causing substantial damage estimated at Rs 2 crore, on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported.



The fire, which broke out early this morning, caused considerable panic among locals as flames engulfed the prominent electronics shop - Geetanjali.

Initial investigations point to an electrical short circuit as the likely cause of the blaze.

“Everything has been destroyed,” a distressed local told said, highlighting the extent of the damage.

Fire and Emergency Services responded promptly to the emergency and eight fire-tending vans from Howly, Sarbhog, and Barpeta, battled the inferno in what was described as “a challenging operation”.

As the fire raged, smoke and flames led to chaotic scenes, with many concerned about the potential danger posed to nearby shops and homes.

Police arrived to manage the crowd and control the situation.

“The smoke was thick and black. The fire brigade took forever to arrive,” one local lamented.

He expressed frustration over the delay, noting that initial efforts by the fire brigade were insufficient and that additional units arrived only after a significant wait.

Despite the delay, the fire department managed to bring the blaze under control.

“The fire has almost been doused now,” reported a local as fire-fighters used powerful hoses to extinguish the remaining flames.

The incident has left the community shaken, with concerns about the impact on the surrounding area and the effectiveness of the emergency response.







