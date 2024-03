Bajali, Mar 17: A massive fire broke out in the Bajali district of Assam on Saturday night.

The incident unfolded at a daily market in Dhumarkur, Bajali.

As per sources, the blaze gutted six shops during the incident following a short circuit.

Property worth lakhs was destroyed following the inferno.

Upon receiving information, the fire brigade and police reached the scene and took control of the situation.