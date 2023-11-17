Massive fire breaks out in Silchar; no casualties reported

Silchar, Nov 17: A massive fire broke out at the godown of a renowned cycle shop on Thursday midnight in Silchar's Hospital Road area.

As per sources, the fire that broke out at the shop briskly spread in the vicinity, following which multiple firefighters plunged into action to douse the flames.



Moreover, people in the vicinity acted steadfastly to remove valuables and gas cylinders from the homes so that the fire does not escalate further.



Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported following the incident and the quantum of damage due to the incident is yet to be estimated.

