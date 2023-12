Guwahati, Dec 28: A huge fire broke out during the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday at a market in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The huge inferno occurred in Nagaon’s Batadrava area, where properties worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the blaze.

Upon receiving information, the fire brigade reached the spot and took control of the fire.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the incident.