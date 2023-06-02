Massive fire breaks out in Dhubri, three houses gutted

Guwahati, Jun 2: A massive fire broke out in Dhubri district on Friday where three houses were gutted during the incident.
The event occurred in Bilasipara town of Dhubri district and no casualty or injuries were reported till the filing of this report.
As per reports the fire broke out due to a short circuit. On receiving the information fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.
