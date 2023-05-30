85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Massive fire breaks out at market area in Sivasagar

By The Assam Tribune
Massive fire breaks out at market area in Sivasagar
Guwahati, May 30: Properties worth several lakhs of rupees were charred to ashes after a massive fire broke out at a cloth shop in Assam’s Sivasagar district early Tuesday morning.

Police and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to carry out an operation to put out the fire and stabilise the situation. There were no casualties or injuries reported and the situation is now under control, said reports.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

