Massive fire breaks out at Electrical Sub-Division office in Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath Chariali, July 28: A massive fire broke out at the Office of Biswanath Chariali Electrical Sub-Divisional Engineer on Saturday night.

The fire is known to have been caused by a transformer blast, causing explosion noises and then leading to a massive fire. As a consequence, the control room has suffered major damage while destroying some important documents.



Following the incident, fire brigades rushed to the spot to douse the fire.



Meanwhile, the power has been out in the locality of the Biswanath Chariali Electrical Sub-Division office.



At the hour of the incident, Section 144 of the Cr.P.C. was imposed by the Office of the District Magistrate, Biswanath, on July 27 until further notice.

















