Massive fire breaks out at Disang resort in Sonapur

Guwahati, June 28: A catastrophic fire broke out at the renowned Disang resort in outskirts of Guwahati in the early hours of Wednesday, followed by loud explosion and widespread destruction.

Preliminary report revealed that the massive fire was caused by multiple LPG cylinder blast within the premises of the resort located in Sonapur area.

Following the incident, a team of fire and emergency services reached the spot and launched a bid to douse the flames

Despite their valiant efforts, the fire department officials continue to struggle to bring the inferno under control.

Meanwhile, authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the inferno and an investigation will be launched into the devastating incident after the flames are doused.

Videos captured at the scene shows the extensive damaged the fire has caused. Properties worth several lakhs have already been destroyed.