Massive explosion, fire rock CSIR–NEIST warehouse in Jorhat, cause unknown

Jorhat, Feb 20: A major explosion followed by a devastating fire broke out during the intervening night of Friday at the CSIR–North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST) in Jorhat, one of the country’s premier research institutions.

The incident occurred at the institute’s central warehouse, where large quantities of chemical substances and various research materials were stored.

According to reports, more than ten explosions were heard in quick succession, sending shockwaves through the surrounding area and triggering panic among nearby residents.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident.

"Around 10–15 fire tenders reached the site from Jorhat, Mariani, Teok and Dergaon. None of the employees were injured but one of our colleague sustained some minor injuries which has now been treated," a fire official said.









After several hours of continuous efforts, the blaze was finally brought under control in the early hours of the morning.

“We heard a massive explosion at around 2 am. How it happened is still a mystery. What I noticed was that the staff did not allow media persons to enter the warehouse, which has raised suspicions that something may be amiss,” a local resident alleged.

The resident further claimed that a similar incident had occurred in the past, which was followed by a CBI investigation. “During that investigation, some people were detained. This explosion also appears suspicious. A proper investigation should be conducted and the government must take appropriate steps,” he said.

As of now, the exact cause of the fire and explosions remains unknown. Authorities have yet to confirm the extent of the damage caused by the incident.