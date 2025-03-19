Mass death of Muga silkworms in Dhakuakhana causes heavy losses to farmers

North Lakhimpur, March 19: Thousands of newly reared Muga silkworms are dying in host plantations across Dhakuakhana, causing losses to farmers during the ensuing season.

Mature Muga silkworms on host plantations are dying in large numbers before the phase of making yarn in many "Somanis' (host plantations) in the area, known as endemic for the exotic silk of Assam.

According to farmers affected by the death of Muga silkworms, the Muga seed crops and cocoons were bought from the Garo Hills in Meghalaya to be reared for the harvest called 'Jaruwa'. The cost of the cocoons was Rs 15 to Rs 20 per piece. Now, the death of the Muga silkworms is causing most of these farmers losses of up to Rs 20,000 per plantation.

In the "Somani' of the Muga Silk Development Project of the State sericulture department in Dhakuakhana alone, more than 80,000 Muga silkworms have died due to some unknown disease. The estimated market cost of the lost Muga worms is Rs 5 lakh.

According to Jitul Saikia, renewed Muga expert and national award-winning farmer, the latest phenomenon affecting Muga silkworms in its endemic the region of Dhakuakhana can be attributed to bacterial and viral diseases.

According to Saikia, the bacterial disease 'Glasserella' and the virus 'Flasserella' are responsible for the death of Muga silkworms this time.

He explained that the absence of beneficial micro-organisms in the soil, due to una bated use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides in agriculture, has made the surrounding environment of the "Somanis' vulnerable to bacteria and viruses that are harmful for Muga silkworms.

The changes in the gap between cyclical rearing of Muga silkworms due to climate change are also believed to be responsible for the abnormality in the silkworms this time.

Traditionally, there are four cycles of Muga rearing-Jarua' (winter), 'Jethua' (spring), 'Aharua' (summer-monsoon) and 'Katia' (autumn). The ideal temperature for the Muga silkworm to mature is between 20° C to 30° C.

However, in the last several years, the rise in temperature in each of these four cycles has brought forward the timing of rearing Mugga silkworms in Dhakuakhana, observed Jitul Saikia. Therefore, the "Jarua' Muga seed crops are released in 'Somanis' late in February instead of early January.

Abnormality in the weather during these changing timings of Muga cycles has contributed to the sickness of the Muga silkworms along with their vulnerability to the bacteria and virus attacks, he said.

Saikia also blamed the State sericulture department and Central Silk Board (CSB) for their inept handling of the situation arising in Muga host plantations.

He alleged that the State authorities keep themselves busy by measuring the gaps of Som trees in the Muga host plantations from 8 feet to 10 feet, instead of devising a sustainable mechanism for the growth and development of this traditional product of Assam.

The experiments by the State sericulture department in promoting multi-cropping of turmeric and ginger in the "Somanis' have also contributed to difficulties in Muga rearing, said Saikia.

It is learnt that the Central Silk Board officials in North Lakhimpur have asked for collection of samples of the dead Muga silkworms in Dhakuakhana. Criticising this move, Jitul Sikia said that the CSB always collects the samples of affected worms whose life cycle is only one month.

"By the time the laboratory reports come out, the Muga silkworm cycle is over and they are of no use," said Saikia.