Martyr Kushal Konwar gets special mention in history book

﻿Dibrugarh Oct 5: 'A Concise History of the Freedom Movement of India and Assam with special reference to Martyr Kushal Konwar', written by Late Dr Srishtidhar Dutta, one of the prominent historian of the country and retired Dean of Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, was released on Friday by noted scholar and litterateur Dr Nagen Saikia at Shri Shri Aniruddhadeva Hall, Department of History, Dibrugarh University.

Late Dr Srishtidhar Dutta, who was associated with various organisations including the Indian History Congress and the North East India History Association wrote the book after much handwork and research but could not get it published as he passed away two years ago due to illness. The book funded by Indian Council of Historical Research has been published by DVS Publishers, Guwahati.

Releasing the book, Dr Saikia described Dr Srishtidhar Dutta as a thoughtful intellectual who always sought to articulate his opinions and ideas with logic and proof. As a historian, he has played an important role in documenting the history of Assam, North East and the country through his writings and research, he said. By dint of his sheer knowledge and wisdom, he was also made one of the members Justice (retd) Biplab Sharma Committee for Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

The programme was inaugurated by Dibrugarh University Vice Chancellor, Dr Jiten Hazarika. Dr Chandan Kumar Sharma, Head of the Department of History, Dibrugarh University delivered the welcome address. Dr Jahnabi Gogoi, Chair Professor of Shri Shri Aniruddhadeva Chair, Department of History, Dibrugarh University also spoke on the occasion.

The programme was also attended by family members of Late Dr Srishtidhar Dutta - Uma Dutta, Dr Sudeepta Dutta Das, Supratim Dutta and others besides faculty members, research scholars and students of the University. The book launching ceremony was anchored by local journalist Jadav Gogoi, a relative of Late Dr Srishtidhar Dutta.

