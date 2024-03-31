‘Marry now or face arrest’ Himanta Biswa Sarma to Ajmal

Guwahati, Mar 31: Taking a dig at All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal’s ‘I can marry again’ comment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that if he wants to marry again, he should do it before general elections or face arrest.

Sarma said, “Badruddin Ajmal should marry now. After the elections, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in Assam. If he marries after that, he will be arrested.”

“If he invites us now, we will also go because it’s not illegal as of now. As far as I know, he has one wife. He can marry two or three more, but we will stop polygamy right after the elections. The entire draft is ready,” he said.

His reaction comes after Badruddin Ajmal remarked, “People in the Congress and Rakibul Hussain said that I have become old. But I still have so much strength that I can get married. I can do so even if the chief minister doesn’t want me to, that’s how much strength I have.”



