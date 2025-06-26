Marking one month in office, APCC chief accuses govt of syndicate raj, corruption

Guwahati, June 26: Marking one month since taking charge as president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government, on Thursday.

Addressing party workers, Gogoi sharply criticised the rise of syndicate-controlled operations in Barak Valley, accusing the ruling dispensation of “allowing” crime and corruption to flourish in place of genuine development.

Raising alarm over what he called a full-blown syndicate raj, Gogoi alleged that illegal networks controlling the trade of stone, sand, and supari (areca nut) have overtaken local economic activity — all “under the government’s watch.”

“In Barak, instead of development, we find a flourishing nexus of syndicates. These illegal operations, especially those run by heavy truck lobbies, are not just exploiting resources but damaging critical infrastructure like bridges. This isn’t governance — this is scheming,” he said.

Gogoi added that while Congress had stepped up to support landslide-affected communities in the region, it found little cooperation or initiative from the state administration.

“Barak deserves schools, hospitals, and flood management — not criminal enterprises protected by political power,” he said.

He also raised concerns over the alleged increasing suppression of the press in Assam, accusing BJP ministers and legislators of intimidating media owners and creating an atmosphere where critical journalism is stifled.

“Today, journalists can’t post freely on social media. Filing an RTI has become a risky act. Ministers are bullying media owners into silence. We are heading toward a state where the media, the fourth pillar of democracy, is being pushed to collapse,” he warned.

On welfare schemes, Gogoi alleged deep-rooted nepotism in the government’s distribution mechanisms. He claimed that benefits meant for the common man are disproportionately going to relatives of ministers and MLAs.

“Village women are getting just Rs 1,200, while wives of BJP leaders are receiving Rs 50 lakh under government schemes. What could be more unjust? The Chief Minister clearly favours the rich and powerful over the hardworking middle class,” he said.

He further alleged that the inclusion of ministers’ families in beneficiary lists betrays public trust and demonstrates how state resources are being misused. “Even businessmen who pay GST properly are being ignored, while cronies get everything,” he added.

Gogoi also questioned ONGC’s recent decision to award a key pipeline repair contract in Sivasagar to a local company with questionable credentials.

“Did SK Petro have the necessary qualifications? Why was the contract handed out without scrutiny? We demand answers,” he said.

Turning to internal party reforms, Gogoi challenged the Youth Congress to ensure stronger representation of women at every level — from blocks to districts.

“Let’s not make this symbolic. Women must be given space and power. I challenge the Youth Congress to meaningfully increase women’s representation,” he said.

To foster accountability, he announced the launch of a “Monthly Report Card” system to track the performance of Youth Congress leaders.

“Those who work selflessly for the people will be identified as ‘star performers’ and promoted. Those in it for selfish gain will not be tolerated,” he said.

Acknowledging the challenges before Congress, Gogoi said the party’s immediate goal is to strengthen its organisational framework across Assam before forming alliances with other opposition parties.

Concluding his address, Gogoi said, “Congress will speak for every citizen — whether it's development in Barak, transparency in Sivasagar, or justice in BTR. No issue is too small. Together, we will restore the people’s faith in democratic governance.”