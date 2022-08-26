Marijuana worth several lakhs recovered in Raha

Raha, Aug 26: Raha police on Thursday night recovered 29.5 kilograms of marijuana, worth several lakhs of rupees, on Monipurtup - Bhakatgaon road under Raha police station.

According to police, the villagers of the area spotted the bags first on and informed the cops. Acting on the information, police reached the spot and found the banned substance packed in two bags in an abandoned state on the road.

The seized marijuana has an estimated market value of several lakhs of rupees, police said adding that no one has been arrested in this connection.