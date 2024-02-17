Mariani police rescues three minor girls in less than 24 hours

Jorhat, Feb 17: In less than 24 hours of efforts, the Mariani Police rescued three missing minor girls on Saturday. The girls had been missing since the night of February 16 from Mariani.

According to initial information, the girls, aged 11–17, were rescued from the NST area in Mariani with the continuous efforts of the police. The minors are currently kept at Mariani Police Station for questioning about the incident to ascertain if there is some vicious circle behind their disappearance. However, sources said the police are not satisfied with the facts presented by the victims.



Meanwhile, the police are still continuing their search for the other two minor girls who are still missing. The girls had been missing since Monday and the police are yet to trace them.

