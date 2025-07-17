Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi’s car attacked in Bokakhat; police launch probe

Jorhat, July 17: Attacks on convoys of political leaders in Assam have seen a spike in recent times, with Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi being the latest target.

On Wednesday around 8:30 pm, an unidentified man hurled a brick at Kurmi’s vehicle near Borchapori Tea Estate, close to Karuabahi Tiniali in Bokakhat.

The impact shattered the front windshield of the car. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

Kurmi, who was driving to Guwahati for a meeting, was accompanied by his mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and her young daughter at the time of the attack.

“He stood in front of the car and threw the brick straight at us. I’ve never faced anything like this before — not even during my mother’s tenure as an MLA,” Kurmi said, adding that glass fragments flew into the vehicle.

The Public Security Officer (PSO) travelling with Kurmi stepped out to confront the attacker, but the assailant managed to flee.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after being informed and have launched an investigation. The attacker remains unidentified as of now.

“This happened to me today; tomorrow it could be someone else,” Kurmi warned, urging the authorities to take strict action and called for public cooperation to prevent such incidents.

This incident follows another recent attack on June 29, when a plastic bottle was allegedly hurled at Agriculture Minister Atul Bora’s convoy near the GDSA Indoor Stadium in Golaghat.

In that case, six individuals — including two Congress workers — were detained by police.

Initial speculation on social media and in local reports had mistakenly identified the target as the Chief Minister’s convoy.

The confusion spread quickly until a letter from an Inspector to the Officer-in-Charge of Golaghat Police Station clarified that the attack was directed at the Agriculture Minister’s route, not the Chief Minister’s.