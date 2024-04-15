Mariani: Fire engulfs forest area in Assam-Nagaland border

86 years of service to the nation
By The Assam Tribune
AT Photo 

Jorhat, April 15: Amidst the festive fervour of Bihu, tension gripped the border area of Assam and Nagaland, near the Dissoi Reserve Forest, as a fire broke out in a section of the forest.

Fire-fighters rushed to the scene and swiftly managed to extinguish the flames, preventing further spread and damage. It is suspected that some unknown miscreants might have ignited the fire.

In response to the incident, security personnel have been deployed in the border areas to maintain vigilance and prevent any further untoward incidents.

