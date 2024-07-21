Margherita village farmers suffer as agricultural land turns into bad land

Margherita, July 21: As the floods triggered by incessant rainfall have wreaked havoc across Assam, a remote village in Margherita is one of the worst-hit areas, as more than 1,000 bighas of agricultural land have become unfit for cultivation.

To know about their plights, The Assam Tribune visited Rothduba village, located 8 kilometres away from Margherita headquarters, under Ketetong Gaon Panchayat on Sunday, where the villagers suffered a lot due to the recent floods as more than 1000 bighas of agricultural land have turned unfit for cultivation.



The lands have been covered with silt and sand that came from the nearby Buridehing River in Margherita.



One Babul Hussain, a permanent resident of Rothduba village and a farmer by profession, said 10 bighas of his agricultural land have turned into bad land, adding that he won’t be able to do any kind of cultivation in the future.



Sources informed that over 50 houses in the village are dependent on agriculture; however, it is alleged that the Assam Agriculture Department officials are paying no heed to the plights.

