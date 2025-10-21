Margherita to build Bom Singpho Memorial Bridge honouring 1830 freedom fighter

Doomdooma, Oct 21: The long-pending demand to honour freedom fighter Bom Singpho is finally set to be fulfilled, with the proposed construction of the Bom Singpho Memorial Ladoi Ghat Bridge at Inthem in Margherita.

The initiative was spearheaded by Bhogeswar Shyam, retired Secretary of Handloom and Textiles, Government of Assam, who had written to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) seeking funds for the project.

In his letter, Shyam pointed out that Bom Singpho, a valiant warrior from the Singpho community who fought against British rule in 1830, has remained largely unrecognized. He also lamented that the Bom Singpho Bhawan, built in 1995 at Inthem with Rs 2.5 lakh from then MP Bolin Kuli’s fund, now lies in ruins. “The structure is almost in ruins and repeated appeals for renovation have gone unheard,” Shyam said.

The proposal for the memorial bridge, to be built over the Buridehing river at Ladoi Ghat, has been forwarded to the NCST through the office of the Tinsukia District Commissioner. NCST director Dr P Kalyan Reddy has reportedly sought a detailed project report and a roadmap for its execution.

Shyam further urged upon the government to restore the Bom Singpho Bhawan and honour Bom Singpho’s descendants, who reside in Bisa Gaon, Ledo.

Local residents and community leaders have welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that the project will finally give due recognition to one of Assam’s forgotten freedom fighters.