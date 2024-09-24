Margherita Tea garden workers up in arms over delayed Durga Puja bonus, want it in single installment

Margherita, Sept. 24: Tea garden labourers at Powai Tea Estate in Margherita staged a demonstration on Tuesday, voicing their frustrations over the delay in receiving their Durga Puja bonus.

The two-hour protest highlighted the workers' demands for timely payment and fair treatment from the estate authorities.

“We want to inform our authorities and higher-ups that tea garden labourers are entitled to a Durga Puja bonus, which must be received within the next 15 days,” a protester told The Assam Tribune.

As part of their ultimatum, the labourers demanded that discussions regarding the bonus take place by Friday, warning that they would escalate their protests if their concerns remain unaddressed.

“The authorities must end our sufferings and provide us the 20% bonus we are entitled to in one instalment. If this is not resolved within three days, we will be compelled to carry out a larger protest,” the worker declared.

The workers insisted that the bonus should be paid in a single instalment, threatening to escalate their actions if their demands are not met.

“If the authorities fail to pay us the bonus in one instalment and choose to divide it into two instead, we will have no choice but to resort to democratic processes to express our dissatisfaction,” the worker added.

The protestors also raised concerns about the authorities’ claims of financial losses, which they argue are often used as a justification for withholding bonuses.

“While we hear that the tea gardens incur losses, we never see the profits shared with us when the estates do well. It’s unjust,” the worker stated.







Another female labourer, who wished to remain anonymous, shared the struggles faced by the workers due to meagre wages.

“If they reduce our bonus, we are pushed into destitution. We earn only Rs. 250 a day—how can we support our families on that? Our meals consist of just rice, salt, and some chillies. Working for 15 days, we often cannot afford a proper lunch,” she lamented.

The woman also pointed out that their rations are reduced if they miss work due to illness, further worsening their hardships.

As the situation unfolds, the labourers remain firm in their demands for fair treatment and timely compensation from the Powai Tea Estate authorities.