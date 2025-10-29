Margherita, Tasa join Chhath Puja in Jorhat; tributes flow for Zubeen Garg at ghats

Jorhat, Oct 29: Along with other parts of the State, devotees on Monday celebrated Chhath Puja in Jorhat by offering prayers during sunset at different ghats of the rivers Bhogdoi and Brahmaputra within and outside the town.

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Textiles and External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, the MP from the Kaziranga HPC, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, accompanied by Jorhat district BJP president Santanu Puzari, who is also the AIIDC chairman, visited the Janata Ghat bank of the river Bhogdoi before sunset and took part in a brief programme organised on the occasion.

Both Margherita and Tasa extended their greetings to the people celebrating the festival. In their addresses, both the leaders acknowledged the contributions of the Bhojpuri-speaking community towards the development of the State and stated the community shared a good bonding with all sections of the Assamese society.

Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami was also present on the occasion and he, too, extended festive greeings to the people. The Chhath Puja organisers felicitated six noted citizens from different communities. Mohan Basfor, a senior safai worker, was also felicitated.

Devotees in large numbers were seen carrying huge bamboo trays laden with fruits and earthen lamps to pay obeisance to Lord Surya at the ghats. The devotees also took a dip in the water.

The gates erected at the entrance to the ghats had huge portraits of Zubeen Garg as a mark of respect to the legendary singer and musician. The organisers stated that in view of Zubeen Garg’s demise, the cultural functions that were held in previous years were not organised this time.

The worshippers again offered prayers to Lord Surya at dawn on Tuesday.

By

Staff Correspondent