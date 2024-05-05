Margherita: Newborn's body found floating in river

Margherita, May 5: In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, the lifeless body of a newborn was discovered floating along a water body at No. 2 Babupathar in Margherita, Assam. The distressing discovery has reignited discussions about human values and moral integrity.

The incident unfolded on Sunday morning when a passerby, heading towards the river to gather leaves, stumbled upon the lifeless body of a newborn.



The Margherita Police were notified about the incident, following which they rushed to the spot, where the tiny body was retrieved after a noticeable rise in the water level.



Initial reports from sources suggest that suspicions revolve around the possibility of illicit affairs, pointing towards a potential case of infidelity. However, official statements are awaited as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the newborn's tragic demise are ongoing.



