Margherita child death: Police arrest mother for alleged involvement

Margherita, Oct 18: In a major twist, the mother of the 5-year-old son, who went missing and later found dead in Margherita, was arrested for her alleged involvement in killing the victim.

During the investigation into the matter, the police found that a servant was also present in the house when the child went missing. The revelation made the police suspicious of the mother’s involvement in the death of the child.

Speaking to the reporters, a teacher of the victim said, “We were shocked to learned that the mother could be involve in the crime. We met with the police officials to help the grieving family to get justice. The police were investigating the matter when I came to know that a servant was also present during the time he allegedly went missing. This rose suspicions and I immediately alerted the police.”

Later, a member of a women committee informed that the child was with the mother all the time till he went missing.

“While investigation of the case, the police came to know that the accused mother came to her home and went back again with her child in an e-rickshaw and stopped near the local police station. She again took a ride, however, returned to the same place alone. The e-rickshaw riders confirmed the same,” she told media persons.

Following the growing suspicions, the police arrested the woman for her alleged involvement, however, the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the locals demanded stringent action against the woman for committing a heinous crime.

On October 14, the body of the child was found floating in the Burhi Dihing River by the locals.

As per sources, the boy went missing during Durga Puja festivities on October 11 at around 9 am when the child was playing near his home, located near the Old Ramakrishna Vidyapith School playground.

Speaking to reporters, the child’s mother had recounted the harrowing experience, stating, “I left him at home for a few minutes while I attended to some work. When I returned, I searched everywhere for him. He often plays hide and seek when I come back, but this time, I couldn’t find him anywhere. I immediately informed my neighbours and began searching the area.”