Marathi version of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's immortal songs to be launched in Mumbai

Guwahati, Feb 8: In an effort to promote cultural exchange between different communities and as a tribute to the Bard of Brahmaputra, ten immortal songs of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in the form of a Marathi album, namely Sagar Sangam will be launched in Mumbai on February 11, at Rangsharda Natyamandir in Bandra (West) Mumbai.

Altogether ten evergreen songs of Bhupen Hazarika will be translated into Marathi. It was decided during the grand celebration of 92nd Birth Anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika in Mumbai. It is a collaborative effort of the Assam Association Mumbai and Saregama.

In a statement issued by the Association, it has stated, “Assamese community living in Maharashtra, feel indebted to the people of Maharashtra for embracing us as one of their own. And hence, we wish to gift our Maharashtrian friends a slice of our rich Assamese culture. With considerable effort, we have completed our dream project - Creation of Marathi Version of Ten Immortal Songs of Bharat Ratna, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, which have been recorded in Marathi Language.”

Renowned singers Suresh Wadkar, Baiju Mangeshkar, Vaishali Samant, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Sudesh Bhoshle and Vijay Gatlewar have lent their voices to these songs.

The following songs will now have a Marathi rendition: Manuhe Manuhor Babe, Oo Bideshi Bandhu, Sagar Sangmat, Buku Hom Hom Kore, Godavari Noire, Dola He Dola, Moi Aru Mur Saa,Ka Kha Ga Gha, Bhalke Punor.

Eminent Poetess, recipient of Shakuntala award, Dr. Vijaya Dev; renowned Indian poet, lyricist, and scriptwriter Guru Thakur & Amruta Samant have created the Marathi lyrics of these songs.

Prominent artistes from Bollywood including Papon, Adil Hussain, Dimple Kapadia, Dipannita Sharma, Parveen Sultana and Amrit Pritam will attend the event.

The Assam Association, Mumbai (AAM) is a non-profit, non-political, charitable, educational and cultural organization. The main objective of the association is to carry out cultural, social, educational and other development work for promotion of culture, literature and language of Assam and other North-Eastern States. It also extends possible help and services to cancer patients from Assam and other North Eastern States in terms of accommodation, treatment and finance.