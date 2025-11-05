‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’ unites Assam as lakhs pay homage to Bhupen Hazarika

Guwahati, Nov 5: Assam, on Wednesday, observed the 14th death anniversary of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika with commemorative programmes held across 35 districts and 27 sub-divisions, as lakhs gathered to pay musical tribute to the Bharat Ratna.

Addressing a state-level event at the legend’s Samadhi Khetra in Jalukbari, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said over 2 lakh artistes and citizens across Assam, from Barak to Brahmaputra and the hilly districts, have gathered to sing Hazarika’s immortal composition Manuhe Manuhor Babe.

He described the song as “not only an asset for Assam but for all humanity”, adding that the government has urged the United Nations to recognise it officially as a “song for humanity”.

Sarma also announced that one night of the coming annual Bohag Bihu celebration will henceforth be dedicated to Dr Hazarika, with additional financial assistance to Bihu committees for the same.

The government, he said, has also decided to install a 100-ft statue of the music legend at the zero point of the Bhupen Hazarika Setu in Dhola-Sadiya, symbolising the cultural bridge between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Further, plans are underway to dedicate one road in every city of Assam to Bhupen Hazarika and beautify them in his memory.

The Chief Minister also announced that on December 10, the government will inaugurate the Sahid Smarak in Guwahati to honour the martyrs of the Assam Movement, where Hazarika’s song “Shahid Pranamu Tumak” will be performed collectively.

“The concluding ceremony of Hazarika’s birth centenary will be celebrated at Assam Bhawan in Delhi, with simultaneous events planned in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad,” Sarma said.

In Guwahati, the main commemorative events were held at Latashil Playground and Dighalipukhuri.





United crowd singing Manuhe Manuhor Babe in Latashil, Guwahati (AT Photo)

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) paid floral tributes at Hazarika’s statue in Dighalipukhuri, while over 5,000 artistes performed “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” at Latashil under the initiative of the Department of Cultural Affairs and the Kamrup (Metro) District Administration.

AASU Chief Advisor Dr. Sammujjal Bhattacharjya reiterated long-standing demands to immortalise Hazarika’s legacy, including the establishment of university chairs in his name at Gauhati, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur universities; a research institute dedicated to his works and renaming Guwahati Railway Station after him.

He also called for reconstruction of Hazarika’s samadhi khetra to accommodate larger public gatherings. “Every year we pay homage and repeat these demands. We will not remain silent until they are fulfilled,” Bhattacharjya said.

AASU President Utpal Sarma, while offering homage, urged the government to expand the samadhi site and introduce a railway link connecting it with major regions of the state to facilitate public visits.

“If the Chief Minister can announce that Zubeen Garg’s samadhi will mirror Bhupen Da’s, the government must also ensure Bhupen Da’s memorial reflects the respect he deserves,” he said.

In Dibrugarh, a grand tribute titled “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” was held at the Choukidinghi playground, organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs.





Scenes from Dibrugarh commemorating Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's legacy through his songs (AT Photo)

Around 8,000 people, including students and cultural organizations, sang a 17-minute medley of 14 of Hazarika’s timeless songs. The event also saw the distribution of the commemorative Rs 100 coin issued in Hazarika’s honor.

MLA Prashanta Phukan said, “This celebration connects his 14th death anniversary with his 100th birth centenary. People across Dibrugarh have joined hands to keep his memory alive.”

In Bijni, the Bhupen Hazarika Memorial Committee organised a day-long programme at the late artiste’s statue square, where local artistes performed his songs.

MLA Ajay Kumar Roy paid floral tributes, stating,“The values and lessons he left behind will continue to inspire generations. The space left by him and Zubeen Garg can never be filled,” said Roy.

In Chirang, the commemoration held at Bongaigaon Refinery’s sports ground in Dhali Gaon saw a turnout of nearly 5,000 people, including Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, MPs, MLAs, and students.





Chirang residents paying united tribute to Assam's cultural icon (AT Photo)

Brahma said, “The songs of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika are universal. They teach us morality, unity, and humanity, transcending state and national boundaries,” Brahma said.

From the Brahmaputra plains to the Barak Valley, Assam resonated with the melodies of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, reaffirming the timeless message of unity, humanity, and hope that defined his life and legacy.