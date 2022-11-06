'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' presented in 13 languages near Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border

Biswanath Chariali, Nov 6: Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's timeless song 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' was performed at a coordination programme held near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, about 25 km north of Biswanath Chariali, in a total of 13 languages.

The initiative was undertaken by Pabhoi Regional Students' Union and in collaboration with East Biswanath Regional All Bodo Students' Union, Biswanath Regional Garo Students' Union and people of different ethnic groups bordering Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The event was held to mark the 11th death anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika at the ground of Edenbari Primary School in Koylajuli, Biswanath.

Chief Advisor of All Assam Students' Union AASU Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya was also present at the event. The occasion was graced by people from various communities including Chautali, Garo, Oriya, Nepali, Boro, Munda, Adivasi, Tea tribes, Paraja, Bhojpuri, Karbi and Bengali. The song was sung in 13 different languages by the people.

A cultural group of different ethnic communities were arranged by the Vice President of Biswanath District Students Union, Azmat Sheikh.

Bhattacharya, while speaking to media said that this remote area has become a meeting place of different ethnic groups.