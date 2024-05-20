Man's body found hanging from tree in Nagaon

Raha, May 20: The body of a 74-year-old man was found hanging from a tree at ADP Road in Christianpatty locality under Nagaon Sadar police station on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Anup Kumar Ganguli, a resident of the area.



As per the information received, the body was spotted by a passerby who was out on a morning walk. He alerted the locals, and eventually the police were informed.



Locals in the area said the circumstances under which the body was found seemed suspicious and hinted at a murder.



Meanwhile, police have completed a preliminary investigation in this regard. However, whether the man was murdered or died by suicide can only be made clear once the autopsy report is received, a police officer informed.

