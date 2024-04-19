Manoranjan Talukdar files nomination for Barpeta Lok Sabha seat

Barpeta, April 19: As the third phase of elections in Assam approaches, Manoranjan Talukdar, representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)], has officially filed his nomination for the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. The nomination ceremony took place today before the District Commissioner of Barpeta, Aayush Garg.

Prior to the nomination filing, a notable gathering and rally were organised by supporters and dignitaries to mark the occasion. The rally commenced at the Barpeta Municipality field and concluded at the Barpeta District Commissioner's office, where Talukdar submitted his nomination papers.

During the pre-nomination meeting held at the Barpeta Municipality field, distinguished leaders including Uddhav Barman, Hemen Das, Abdul Mannan, Suprakash Talukdar, and Tapan Sharma addressed the gathering, extending their support to Manoranjan Talukdar.

Amidst an atmosphere filled with fervour and enthusiasm, approximately 10,000 supporters accompanied Talukdar in the rally, demonstrating their unwavering solidarity and endorsement for his candidature as they traversed through the streets of Barpeta.

Additionally, MLA Sherman Ali graced the nomination ceremony with his presence, reaffirming his support towards the CPI (M) candidate.

Talukdar's nomination signifies a significant milestone in the electoral journey for the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, heightening anticipation and enthusiasm as the election season progresses.