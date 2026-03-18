Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam quits AIUDF; fuels speculation of AGP move

Guwahati, Mar 18: Amid a series of political shifts ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Aminul Islam has resigned from the party, citing personal reasons.

“Due to some personal reasons, I have quit the party. I have spoken to party chief Badruddin Ajmal. I have been associated with the party for 20 years,” he said.

The Mankachar MLA submitted his resignation to AIUDF chief on March 16. He was subsequently suspended by the party for six years over alleged anti-party activities.

“Keeping the demands of the people of my constituency in mind, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary membership of the AIUDF,” Islam wrote in his resignation letter.

The suspension letter issued by the AIUDF stated that one of the primary reasons for action against the legislator was that he was “rendering support to an opposition party and is all set to join the party”.

“The activities have had a negative impact on the organisation and tarnished the party’s reputation. Such conduct amounts to misconduct and a gross violation of party principles, warranting disciplinary action,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Islam may join the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Islam said discussions are underway, but no decision has been finalised. “Talks are on, as some leaders have approached them. Nothing has been decided yet, but I am hopeful. We will either have to join another party or consider contesting independently, as we cannot abandon the people who have supported us,” he added.

Senior AGP leader Keshab Mahanta confirmed that Islam has initiated contact with the party.

“Aminul Islam has reached out to us. He is an experienced leader and has contested elections before, but no decision has been taken yet. Further discussions will be required if he is to join the AGP,” Mahanta told reporters.

Islam’s resignation comes at a crucial juncture, as parties recalibrate their strategies ahead of the polls. It remains to be seen whether the AIUDF legislator will eventually join the AGP.