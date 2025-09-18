Mankachar Circle Officer accused of sexual misconduct; victim seeks fair inquiry

Dhubri, Sept 18: The Circle Officer of Mankachar Revenue Circle, Partha Pratim Barman, has been accused of sexually exploiting a woman under the false pretext that he would divorce his wife and marry her, according to a complaint filed recently.

The alleged exploitation reportedly began in September 2024, shortly after Barman was posted as Circle Officer of Dhubri Revenue Circle.

The woman stated that Barman repeatedly assured her he would separate from his wife, leading her to trust him and enter into a physical relationship.

The woman has demanded immediate disciplinary action and an impartial inquiry. She said that she possesses substantial evidence, including documented conversations, to substantiate her claims.

“I have been cheated under false promises, but I am determined to fight for justice despite the threats and pressures I have faced,” the complainant said.

She alleges that these assurances were false and deceitful, with Barman having no intention of divorcing his wife.

The complaint further alleges that in August 2025, Barman, along with his wife Debasena Barman, ACS, Assistant Commissioner of Goakganj CDC, began issuing threats against the woman.

She claims that both officers threatened to tarnish her reputation should she pursue the case, resulting in ongoing harassment and intimidation.

According to the complaint, the allegations point not only to personal misconduct but also to potential abuse of official authority, as the two serving Assam Civil Service officers allegedly used their positions to intimidate the victim.

She has submitted her case to the Revenue Minister of Assam and approached the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, Mankachar, both of whom have reportedly assured her of impartial action.

As of the filing of this report, neither the accused nor his wife has issued any statement on the matter.