Maniram Dewan’s final resting place lies in ruins, locals push for preservation

Jorhat, March 19: The tomb of Maniram Dewan, a valiant freedom fighter and pioneer of Assam’s tea industry, lies in a state of neglect at the Cinnamara Tea Estate in Jorhat. Despite his monumental contributions to India’s freedom struggle and the tea industry, the burial site has not received the recognition or care it deserves.

Concerned locals and tea garden workers are calling for its restoration and development into a historical site to honour Dewan's legacy.

Maniram Dewan was publicly hanged by the British on February 26, 1858, in Jorhat for rebelling against Colonial rule. Along with fellow patriot Piyali Barua, he had led a movement against British exploitation in Assam’s tea industry, which eventually led to their execution.

After his hanging, Dewan’s body was buried in a designated area within the Cinnamara Tea Estate, about 7 km south of Jorhat town. His tomb remains the only Hindu burial in the cemetery, which was primarily used for British officials.





Graves of British officials





Despite its historical significance, Dewan’s burial site is in a state of disrepair and obscurity. Many are unaware of its existence, and no efforts have been made to preserve or promote it as a heritage site.

Jul Khound, a concerned resident of Jorhat, expressed disappointment over the government's lack of initiative.

"The tomb of Maniram Dewan is lying in a neglected state in the Cinnamara Tea Estate. It had the potential to become an important historical landmark, but unfortunately, no efforts have been made in this direction. Even a statue of Maniram Dewan, which was supposed to be installed at the site, has been lying in the sculptor’s house for over three years," he told The Assam Tribune.

Workers from the Cinnamara Tea Estate echoed similar concerns.

"Many people do not even know that Maniram Dewan is buried here. His contribution to Assam’s tea industry and the freedom movement deserves recognition. The government should restore his tomb and develop it as a tourist attraction to honor his legacy," said a tea estate worker.

There have been repeated demands for the government to renovate the burial site and install a memorial to commemorate Dewan’s role in India’s freedom struggle. Locals believe that proper maintenance and promotion of the site could serve as a significant historical and educational landmark.





Grave of Maniram Dewan





"Maniram Dewan was the first to cultivate tea in the Cinnamara Tea Estate. His grave should not be left in this condition. The government must step in to preserve this historical site," said another tea estate worker.

Maniram Dewan, originally Maniram Dutta Barua, was born on April 17, 1806, in Charing, Sivasagar district. He was among the first Indians to recognise the potential of Assam’s tea industry and actively resisted British exploitation.

The people of Jorhat, historians, and activists continue to urge the government to take immediate action to renovate the burial ground, install the long-delayed statue, and develop the site as a historical landmark to ensure that future generations remember Maniram Dewan’s invaluable contributions.