Manipuri community holds massive rally in Silchar for Autonomous Council

Silchar, Jan 7: A sizeable gathering of members of the Manipuri community from different parts of the State, mainly covering the three districts of the Barak Valley, held a massive rally in Silchar on Monday, demanding the immediate creation of a Manipuri Autonomous Council in Assam.

In a release issued by the Manipuri Autonomous Council Demand Coordination Committee, Assam (MACCOCOM), Ksh Singhajit Singha, convenor of the committee, informed that the rally began from the Bir Tikendrajit High School ground at Manipuri Para, Itkhola, and moved through key areas of the city before culminating at the starting point, where a public meeting was held. Women, students, youth, and senior citizens participated in the rally and raised slogans demanding protection of their identity, existence, and constitutional rights.

Kangabam Shantee Kumar Singh, chairman of the MACCOCOM, appealed to the State government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take a Cabinet decision at the earliest for formation of an autonomous council on the lines of the Moran, Matak, and Koch Rajbongshi autonomous councils.

The leaders warned that further delay could lead to intensified agitation. A memorandum reiterating the long-pending demand was later submitted to the Chief Minister through the district commissioner of Cachar, the release said.





By

Staff Correspondent