Manipur viral video: Police say ‘all out effort’, 4 arrested

Guwahati, July 21: The Manipur police noted that it is making an all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest and raids are continuing after they arrested four persons in connection with the viral video incident.

“Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case : 03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now,” Manipur police informed through Twitter.

The prime accused who was wearing a green t-shirt and seen holding the woman was arrested on Thursday in an operation after proper identification. He was identified as Huirem Herodas Meitei (32) of Pechi Awang Leikai.

Earlier on May 4, two women were paraded naked by a mob in Thoubal district of Manipur and were subsequently gang-raped.

Almost two months after the incident, the video went viral on social media triggering anger across the country.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent notice to the Government of Manipur on the mob taking away five members of a family from police custody; parading the women naked and assaulting one of them.

NHRC India has taken cognizance of complaints seeking its urgent intervention into the incident in B Phainom village of Kanpokpi district on Manipur.

Following the reaction from several leaders and dignitaries, the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that strict action would be taken against all the perpetrators and the government was considering the possibility of capital punishment.

Singh further said, “We saw the video and I felt so bad, it’s a crime against humanity. I immediately ordered the police to arrest the culprits and the state government will try to ensure capital punishment for the accused. Every human being should condemn it.”

Furthermore, the opposition parties have demanded the resignation of Manipur CM Biren Singh and imposition of President’s rule in the violence-hit-state. The issue will also be taken up in Parliament.