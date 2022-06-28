84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Manipur SDRF team reach Silchar for flood relief and rescue

By Staff Correspondent
Manipur SDRF team reach Silchar for flood relief and rescue
Guwahati, June 28: A contingent of 40 personnel of State Disaster Response Force(SDRF) Manipur reached Silchar with aide-bearing vehicles to assist the Cachar District Administration in combating flood that triggered devastating impact across Silchar and major parts of the district.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had flagged-off the relief assistance and deployment of SDRF personnel for flood victims of Assam.

Sub Inspector Jotin Singh who led the SDRF contingent to Silchar informed that they reached with relief materials and will plunge into rescue operation as per the need based directions from the Cachar District Adminsitration.

Staff Correspondent


