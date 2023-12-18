Manipur CM visits Assam, vows to unite Manipuris for development

Silchar, Dec 18: The All-Assam Manipuri Youth Association, (AAMYA) on Sunday organised Manipuri Unity Convention 2023 to bolster the constant effort to wipe out the simmering differences and to unite the Manipuri people- Meitei, Bishnupriya Manipuri and also the Manipuri Muslim fraternity and bind them as a cohesive unit for their larger interest.

At the convention 2023 organised at Dudhpatil-part-IV in Assam’s Cachar district, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who was the chief guest, hailed the role played by his Assam counterpart, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in working for the development of the people of the state and also taking the state towards progress.

“We have been trying to bring the Meitei, Bishnupriya Manipuri and Manipuri Muslims together for the last three decades. We have also taken steps to echo the demands placed by the Manipuri people before the Central Government. We are happy that the honourable Assam Chief Minister has also extended cooperation to help the Manipuri people here. It is a welcome thing to see all our people are coming together leaving behind their differences. The cordial relations between Assam and Manipur will go a long way in strengthening the ties between the people,” N Biren Singh told reporters after addressing the gathering.

When asked about the situation in Manipur, the Chief Minister replied that the situation in his state is returning to normalcy and peace is being gradually restored. With regards to the displaced population from Manipur owing to the crisis, Biren Singh said that steps are being taken to call the people of Manipur to come back home.

On the other hand, Ksh Kundal Singha, chief advisor to AAMYA termed the convention to unite the Manipuri people as a historic occasion that will go a long way to solve the differences within the Manipuri fraternity. He also informed that steps would be taken to bring all the Manipuri-speaking people in a single forum to echo demands for their welfare and development. Representatives of Nikhil Bishnupriya Manipuri Mahasabha, Manipuri Sahitya Parishad and other organisations took part in the convention.