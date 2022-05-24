84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Manipur CM to attend AAMYA Convention in Silchar on May 29

By Staff Correspondent
Silchar, May 24: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is scheduled to attend the All Assam Manipuri People's Convention cum The Precious Day 2022 to be organised by the All Assam Manipuri Youths' Association (AAMYA) at Silchar on May 29.

Ksh.Kundal Kshetrimayum, chief advisor of AAMYA informed The Assam Tribune on Tuesday that Honourable Chief Minister of Manipur will attend the convention as the chief guest. Kongkham Robindro, the MLA from Mayang Imphal assembly constituency in Manipur will also accompany the Chief Minister. Prof Kh Dhiren Singha, General Secretary Manipuri Sahitya Parishad Assam, Kaushik Rai, MLA Lakhipur constituency and Silchar legislator Dipayan Chakraborty will attend the convention. N Manihar Singha, State awardee and principal of Al-Noor Public School at Borjatrapur and Khuraijam Athouba, vice president IPSA Kangleipak Manipur will all attend the event to be held at the Rajiv Bhawan here.

"We are elated to host Honourable Chief Minister of Manipur and other esteemed dignitaries here. At the convention, the issues faced by the Manipuri people in Assam would be debated and discussed at length. Also, the Precious Day will be held at second half of the day," said Kshetrimayum.

