Manipur CM invokes Vajpayee, backs BJP’s Goala in Assam’s Cachar

Silchar, Apr 5: With campaigning entering its final stretch, Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh, on Sunday, invoked the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee while canvassing support for BJP candidate Rajdeep Goala in Udharbond.

Addressing a public rally at Rongpur, Singh said Vajpayee’s politics was rooted in integrity and nation-first principles, unlike what he described as “opportunistic politics” of the past.

He added that the current leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried forward that legacy, placing India on a path of rapid development and global prominence.

Turning to the Northeast, Singh credited Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for driving a new phase of development in Assam.

“From Guwahati to emerging urban centres, visible improvements in infrastructure, connectivity and urbanisation have transformed the state,” he said.

Making a direct electoral appeal, Singh urged voters to support BJP candidate Rajdeep Goala, stating that the party’s governance record “leaves little room for ambiguity.”

“When development is visible and leadership is decisive, the choice is clear. Continued support to the BJP is essential to sustain this momentum,” he said.

Earlier, addressing members of the Manipuri community, Goala highlighted his long-standing association with the community, recalling his tenure as a two-time MLA from Lakhipur.

“I have always shared a close relationship with the Manipuri society. The same trust and support continue here in Udharbond,” he said.

He credited community leaders for strengthening grassroots outreach, particularly across 22 Manipuri villages in the constituency.

With over 1.84 lakh voters, Goala said such decentralised campaigning has helped expand the BJP’s reach.

“Our campaign has reached every household, making voter engagement more effective,” he added.

Expressing confidence in the party’s prospects, Goala said the response on the ground points to a decisive mandate for the BJP.

He assured that local concerns and development priorities would remain a key focus if elected.