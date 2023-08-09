Manipur: Army claims false attempts made to harm the image of the Assam Rifles

Guwahati, August 9: The Indian Army on Tuesday said that it will continue to carry out its operations to stop any kind of unlawful activities and violence in Manipur.

The Army's Spear Corps posted a statement on twitter in which they said there have been many failed attempts made to harm the image of the Assam Rifles, which is continuously engaged in trying to restore the peace in violence-hit Manipur.

According to the statement, "Some inimical elements have made desperate, repeated, and failed attempts to question the role, intent, and integrity of the central security forces, especially Assam Rifles, working relentlessly towards saving lives and restoration of peace in Manipur from May 3 onwards."

The army stated that two attempts have emerged in the last 24 hours aimed at harming the image of Assam Rifles.