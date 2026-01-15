Manikoot festival, Sammanoy Xobhajatra reaffirm Hajo’s legacy of communal coexistence

Nalbari, Jan 15: The historic pilgrimage town of Hajo came alive on Thursday as it hosted the vibrant Manikoot Festival and a colourful 'Sammanoy Xobhayatra' (Harmony Rally) organised by the Hajo Anchalik Students’ Union, reaffirming the town’s age-old legacy of communal coexistence.

The Sammanoy Xobhayatra was taken out from near the Poa Mecca Dargah Sharif to Domothaguri within the premises of the Hayagriva Madhava Temple — a route that itself symbolised Hajo’s unique confluence of faiths.

As the procession wound its way through the main streets, it unfolded into a striking visual spectacle marked by cultural motifs, music and artistic displays, drawing large crowds who lined both sides of the road.









“Through this yatra, a strong message goes out that in Assam, every religion and every community were together, are together and will remain together as we move forward,” said All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) adviser Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharyya, underlining the significance of the event beyond its celebratory spirit.

The rally saw the participation of several prominent personalities, including Kamrup district commissioner Deb Kumar Mishra, AASU general secretary Samiran Phukan, actor Arun Hazarika, singers Bhrigu Kashyap and Dipanwita Deka, popular actors Nayan Nilim and Naz Sheikh, actress Priyam Pallabi, besides other AASU leaders and volunteers.

Highlighting the core objective of the celebration, a participant said, “Our prime reason for organising the Manikoot Utsav is to use Hajo as a platform to spread the message of peace and harmony among all religions and communities across Assam.”

The rally was jointly inaugurated by Shiva Prasad Sharma of the Hajo Panchatirtha Management Committee and Khadim Alhaj Syed Farid Ali of the Poa Mecca Dargah Sharif, reinforcing the spirit of unity that defines the pilgrimage town.

Echoing Assam’s rich cultural diversity and shared heritage, the event transformed Hajo into a festive canvas of harmony, faith and togetherness, leaving the town resonant with enthusiasm and hope.