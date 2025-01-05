Manhunt underway after 3 Rohingyas flee Goalpara detention camp

Goalpara, Jan. 5: A search operation has been launched by Assam Police to arrest three individuals, following their escape from the detention transit camp in Goalpara.

Officials on Saturday told the press that the three escapees are suspected to be Rohingya infiltrators.

According to the police, the trio, taking advantage of the darkness, escaped by scaling the walls of the detention centre at Matia on Thursday night. Their escape came to light on Friday when the centre's officials were taking attendance, police said.

The three detainees have been identified as Bodi Alam, Mustafa Kamal, and Abdul Kader.

IGP (Law and Order) Akhilesh Singh visited the transit camp on Saturday to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

The detention centre, which became operational in January 2023, houses alleged illegal foreigners in the state.

- With inputs from news agencies